Sarawak supports FFI proposal to set up green hydrogen production plant in state, says Awang Tengah

KUCHING (June 25): Sarawak supports the proposal by Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) to set up a green hydrogen production plant in the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

In a statement from his office, he said he led the Sarawak delegation to visit FFI headquarters in Perth, Australia on Friday where they were briefed on the proposal.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, during the visit and briefing pointed out Sarawak always maintained an attractive investment.

“We are supportive of this proposed project as it is in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 which aims to elevate Sarawak to become a high-income economy by 2030 through economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability.

“Global warming has accelerated the adoption of greener technologies and the Russia-Ukraine war has also hastened the move towards alternative sources of green energy instead of relying on fossil fuel,” he said.

Awang Tengah and the state delegation were at the FFI headquarters for two hours during the visit and briefing.

Among those present from Sarawak were Deputy Minister of International Trade and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh and officials from the ministry namely its acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron, advisor Datuk Naroden Majais and special officer Datu Liaw Soon Eng.