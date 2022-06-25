SMC to extend BCF 2022 from July 18 to 23

SIBU (June 25): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has decided to extend the town’s biggest event, Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) 2022, to coincide with Sarawak Day celebration here.

“As BCF 2022 will coincide with Sarawak Day celebration on July 22, the council has decided to extend the festival from July 18 to 23, instead of July 19 to 23 as stated earlier,” said SMC deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid in a press statement yesterday.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian will grace the opening while Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate at closing of the event.

“We are also honoured to have an Indonesian booth for the first time at the Arts and Culture Exhibition (ACE) to display various cultural items and accessories.”

The festival will showcase diversity of cultures with different activities for families every night throughout the six days. Dayak Night will be on July 18 with Malay/Melanau night on July 20 followed by Chinese night on July 21 with July 22 for members of the public to observe Sarawak Day.

“This nightly celebration at Sibu Indoor Stadium will be broadcast live from the stage of BCF 2022. Those at BCF 2022 will be able to celebrate Sarawak Day together before it ends with a fireworks display at Phase 2 Dataran Tun Tuanku Haji Bujang,” he said.

As warm-up to BCF 2022, the council will hold a food street at the Chinese pavilions located at the same area as previous years from July 8 to 17 while Tradex will also start July 8 to end July 23.