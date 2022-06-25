Three beauty pageants to be auditioned in KK

KOTA KINABALU (June 25): The second national audition for Miss World Malaysia 2022, Miss Grand Malaysia 2022 and Miss Supranational Malaysia 2023 will be held at Hilton Kota Kinabalu on July 2.

All aspiring beauty queens from all around Sabah are encouraged to come for the audition and get the chance to represent Sabah in the national pageant.

The Grand Coronation Night will be held at Sabah International Convention Centre on August 27.

Sabah is honoured to host these national pageants for the first in Kota Kinabalu.

Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska of Poland and Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien of Vietnam are among the international guests that will participate in charity drives and will be attending the Grand Coronation Night together with the reigning Miss World Malaysia 2021 Lavanya Sivaji, Miss Grand Malaysia 2021 Lishalinny Kanaran and Miss Supranational Malaysia 2022 Melisha Lin.

The Grand Coronation Gala Night 2022 will be officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hj Hajiji Haji Noor.

The three beauty pageants are organised by Fantastic Golden Sdn Bhd and MNE Talents and Events.

The first national audition was held in Kuala Lumpur. There will be three pageants, three crowns and nine winners.

These pageants are considered to be one of the most popular and one of the largest scale in Malaysia.

Miss World is the oldest running international beauty pageant and this pageant is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants in the world.

Thus, this event aims to search for Malaysia’s most outstanding beauty queens to become the ambassador for the respective pageants and possess the right criteria to represent Malaysia on the international stage.

The main winner represents the country at Miss World – International, Miss Grand International and Miss Supranational International.

This event also caters to the main objective of promoting and contributing many different values to the community that best to represent the attributes of a good and noble cause.

It aims to educate and empower young women across the country as an effort to create awareness for themselves, their families and especially the community of Malaysia in developing positive values.

Apart from this, these pageants aim to produce pageant winners that possess the right attributes to be inspirational spokespersons and role models for the young people across the nation.

To date, the representatives from Malaysia have made the country proud in the international competition.

Miss World Malaysia 2018 Larissa Ping Liew from Kuching, Sarawak surged through into the Top 30 and awarded with seven special awards during Miss World 2018 in Sanya, China.

Miss Grand Malaysia 2020 Jasebel Robert has made history by successfully grabbed a spot in the Top 10 out of 64 contestants internationally and also took home the Miss Popular title. While the most recent Miss Grand Malaysia 2021 Lishalliny Kanaran won Best National Costume. She stole the show with her extravagant Costume of Ulek Mayang Folklore at the Miss Grand International Show in Thailand.

The costume is inspired by an old folk song and dance from Terengganu called the seven Ancient Princesses of Ulek Mayang, showing that pageantry offers a chance for Malaysia to attract the eyes of the international audience.

Miss Supranational Malaysia 2018 Sanjna Suri’s recent achievement was qualified into the Top 16 internationally. The current Miss World Malaysia 2021 Lavanya Sivaji was the Top 40 Miss World 2021.

This industry is also no stranger to giving back to the community. By scouting for role models of today’s young people, we are setting a positive example through a beauty queen that embodies empowerment, strength, confidence, humility and so on. This will contribute to community development not only by uniting people of different backgrounds, but also by encouraging young leaders to step up and bring action for the local society. This is evident in community projects that have been done by past beauty queens, such as Deborah Priya Henry Miss World Malaysia 2007 who, until today, consistently fights for refugee rights internationally.

The first runner-up of Miss World Malaysia 2021 is a Sabahan, Kota Marudu-born Anya Kimberly Kow who is a founder of You Matter that actively focuses on destigmatising and advocating for mental health awareness as well as conducting CSR projects with the collaborative efforts of other NGOs around Sabah.

She started off her journey in pageantry with the hopes of creating impact for the community around her, and she believes it is a good platform for inspiring the youth to become pioneers of change in society.

In her eyes, the world of beauty pageant touches on the essence of becoming an all-rounded role model for others.

Moving forward, Anya wants to see growth in this field, especially in terms of inclusivity and unity. She believes providing more opportunities for the local community to come together is a key point in pushing Malaysia to new heights.