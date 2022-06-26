Abu Kamara stars as KCFC extend win streak

KUCHING (June 26): Kuching City FC’s (KCFC) excellent record in the 2022 Premier League campaign continued when they edged PDRM FC 2-1 at the State Stadium, Petra Jaya on Saturday.

In the dramatic action, KCFC import striker Abu Kamara emerged the hero by heading in the winning goal for the City Boys in the 90th minute (+3).

Wan Mohammad Faiz Wan Sulaiman put KCFC ahead in the eighth minute.

In the later stage of the first half, the action of both teams turned aggressive due to the heavy rain that fell at the State Stadium.

The situation forced match referee Mohd Sarif Tahir to stop the match in the 64th minute after the field began to be flooded, making it difficult for the players to move.

As soon as the match resumed, the Cops doubled the pressure and managed to equalise in the 70th minute as a result of Durrkeswaran Ganasan’s goal.

When the match looked as it would end in a draw, Abu Kamara brought cheer to the home fans by heading in the ball from a corner kick thus ensuring that the three vital points belonged to KCFC.

The victory propelled KCFC to third place in the league after they collected 20 points from six wins, two draws and two defeats so far.

Irfan Bakti’s squad will next play against Terengganu II at the opponent’s venue on July 1.