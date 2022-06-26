Agencies partner up to sponsor Diploma in Town Planning students at UiTM Sarawak

KUCHING (June 26): Yayasan Sarawak is collaborating with the Land and Survey Department Sarawak to manage its scholarships for students doing Diploma in Town Planning at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak.

According to Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli, successful students would be guaranteed a job after graduation, under ‘State Services’ for five years.

“This is just one example of educational opportunities that students are unaware of, which is why this expo is so important and must be organised for them so that they could gain access to the most up-to-date information,” he spoke at the launch of Sarawak Education Expo at Yayasan Sarawak here yesterday, where Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the ceremony.

Adding on, Mersal said the expo programme, taking place simultaneously at 42 venues across the state from 8.30am to 2pm yesterday, targeted around 12,000 students to benefit from it.

He said the main goal of this one-day event was to disseminate information on the most recent educational opportunities for students, particularly those who had just received the results of their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

“This should allow students to make the best choices and decisions for their future undertakings, while also benefiting from the financial assistance provided by our foundation.

“For the first time, we are collaborating closely with our strategic partners, the Sarawak Resident and District Office, and the District Education Office, to help us organise this expo.

“I am extremely grateful for their assistance in making this event a success,” he said, adding that the initiative involved 43 district offices and 30 district Education offices, across all 42 venues.

“There are counselling sessions, exhibitions, and opportunities for students to enrol at our participating institutions.

“Ten institutions are participating — namely Yayasan Sarawak, Curtin University Malaysia, Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, University of Technology Sarawak, Sarawak Skills, i-CATS University College, Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), SATT College Sarawak, Kolej Laila Taib and Pelita Maslaut Maritime Training Institute,” he said.

Following the launch by Abang Johari, there was an award presentation to 1,103 students who achieved excellent results in their SPM 2021, with each of them receiving an incentive of RM500.

In addition, there was also distribution of school uniform assistance vouchers to 20,000 students from all across Sarawak.

Amongst the guests yesterday were Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion who participated virtually, Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki who is also Yayasan Sarawak deputy chairman, Deputy State Secretary (Operations) Datu Dr Sabariah Putit, and Education Department Sarawak director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad.