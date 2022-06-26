CovidNow: Sarawak records 354 new Covid-19 cases from June 19-25

KUCHING (June 26): Sarawak recorded a total of 354 new Covid-19 cases from June 19-25, bringing the infection tally to 307,671, as of yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, the state had 36 new infections yesterday, the second lowest daily recorded for the week.

The lowest number of new daily cases in Sarawak for the week was 34 on June 20.

June 23 saw the highest number of new infections at 70, followed by June 22 (64 new cases), June 24 (55 new cases), June 19 (48 new cases) and June 21 (47 new cases).

To date, Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll stood at 1,738, of which 379 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

This week, the 30-39 age group contributed 21.3 per cent of the state’s cases, followed by the 18-29 age group (18.1 per cent), the 50-59 age group (13.8 per cent), the 40-49 age group (12.9 per cent) and the 60-69 age group (9.2 per cent).

Nationally, a total of 15,739 new Covid-19 infections were recorded during the same week.

The highest daily new infections stood at 2,796 on June 23, followed by 2,512 new cases on June 24; 2,425 new cases on June 22; 2,302 new cases on June 25; and 2,093 new cases on June 20.

The only two days that recorded new cases below the 2,000-mark were June 21 and 19, at 1,921 new cases and 1,690 new cases respectively.

Malaysia has a cumulative total of 4,554,661 infections.

The country recorded a total of 35,745 deaths from Covid-19, of which 7,583 were BID cases, as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients was 52.9 per cent, the fifth lowest in the country yesterday.

The was below the national rate which stood at 61.4 per cent.

Other states that recorded ICU bed usage rates below the national rate included Negeri Sembilan (59.2 per cent), Terengganu (57.1 per cent), Perak (52.9 per cent), Sabah (52.2 per cent), Penang (50.8 per cent) and Pahang (30.8 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at a mere 14.3 per cent.