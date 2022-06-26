Dayak businesses seek more participation in big projects, says Gerawat

KUCHING (June 26): Dayak businesses have high hopes of more participation in big projects, said Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala.

Gerawat, who is organising chairman of this year’s state-level Gawai Dayak celebration, said it is a known fact among the Dayak community that they have yet to achieve the same level of successes in business and other private enterprise compared to some other communities.

“I may be wrong, but some members of our Dayak business community have yet to make it to the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange or Singapore Exchange. Part of the reason for this maybe a combination of the lack of opportunities and exposure as well as insufficient capital base for big business ventures,” he said at the State-level Gawai Dayak dinner at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night.

The dinner was officiated by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and also attended by Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Gerawat said the Pan Borneo Highway project is a good example whereby the Dayak businesses had such high hopes of participating in certain projects based on the government’s policy to allocate 30 per cent of the project value to Sarawakian Bumiputera businesses.

“According to the Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) their members actually secured far less than this 30 per cent target.

“I will leave it to the members of the Dayak Chamber of Commerce to make an in-depth study and analyse the reasons for this, to make the right and proper recommendations for alternative strategies to secure future opportunities for the Dayak communities,” he said.

He also said the Premier’s continuing and persistent effort to secure the state’s participation in the oil and gas business from Petronas is fully supported.

“This bring high hopes for our Dayak business community especially those who have been long in the oil and gas industry to enhance and consolidate their participation in the oil and gas business through strategic partnership with the state government agencies or government-link companies (GLCs) and even international oil and gas players,” he said.

Gerawat also wished to call upon the Dayak community to continue to support the state government led by the visionary, innovative and pragmatic Abang Johari as Premier.

He said the Premier’s focused socio-economic agenda which encompasses rural transformation, commercialisation of agriculture, improvement of educational facilities, and most of all the drive towards digital and green economy will create and open up numerous opportunities for all Sarawakians including the Dayak community.

“Having said that, we must be also be aware that we could risk missing out on these opportunities if we are not prepared to equip ourselves to overcome the various challenges associated with these opportunities.

“We must have a critical mass with the required education, right skills and competency to take on these opportunities in business or professional careers both in the government and in the private sector.

“We must invest in quality education, skills and professional training for the younger generation to prepare them for the digital and green economy,” he said.

On another matter, Gerawat who is advisor to the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Malaysia (Forum), requested for additional funds to be allocated for the construction of its cultural centre in Miri.

He said the project is now affected by increased costs during the Covid-19 pandemic. The project is now being built with the RM25 million grant from the state government.

Abang Johari, in his remarks when leading the Gawai toast later, said he agreed with request to increase the state government’s allocation to Forum.