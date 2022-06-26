Dr Juanda: Take up tertiary education to meet demand in job market

MUKAH (June 26): Deputy Integrity and Ombudsman Minister, Dr Juanda Jaya has made a call for all school leavers here to make good use of the education exhibition and to take up tertiary education to meet the demand of the job market.

“Tertiary education is easily accessible to all students these days, unlike in the past where local universities were few and with limited seats,” he said when officiating at the event, organised by Sarawak Foundation, State Education Department and Resident and District Office at Matu Civic Centre near here yesterday.

He also advised students to enrol in local universities, where they can apply for scholarships or financial assistance bursary such as those offered by the Sarawak Foundation (Yayasan Sarawak).

During the event, Dr Juanda was given the honour to present Sarawak Foundation’s school uniform aid voucher worth RM200 each to 422 eligible students and educational incentive in the form of Sijil Premium worth RM500 to 18 students who obtained excellent results in the 2021 SPM examinations.

Among those present were Matu District Officer, Wan Hipni Wan Mohamad and Sarawak Foundation Assistant Director, Jolly Merikan.