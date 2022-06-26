Muslim World League invited to hold conference in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor met with the Muslim World League delegation led by its secretary-general, Sheikh Dr Mohammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa, here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister has extended an invitation to Sheikh Dr Mohammad and the Muslim World League to organise the International Interfaith Conference in Sabah.

Both also discussed matters of mutual interests, amongst others.

Sheikh Dr Mohammad arrived in Malaysia on Saturday ahead of the 2022 Southeast Asian Ulama Conference on June 30.