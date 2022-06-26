Nuba Laya Festival to promote tourism, showcase Lun Bawang culture

LAWAS (June 26): The Nuba Laya Festival inclusion into the Limbang Main Festivals Committee’s calendar will showcase the uniqueness of the Lun Bawang people and their culture, said Deputy Minister of Modernisation Agriculture and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

“Through this programme, the uniqueness and specialty of the Lun Bawang people can be introduced to others, while at the same time promotes unity through various sports and cultural activities that are also held throughout this festival,” he said when officiating at the Nuba Laya Festival in Limbang yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, said the festival in Limbang is worth highlighting in the tourism calendar.

He also announced an allocation of RM15,000 to Lun Bawang Sarawak Association (PLBS) Limbang branch.

Organised by PLBS Limbang Branch, the Nuba Laya Festival is named after ‘Nuba’ which means rice and ‘Laya’ which means soft. The phrase derived from the Lun Bawang language, literally means soft rice packed in leaf.

Limbang District officer Superi Awang Said, PLBS president Dolphina Alau Balang and PLBS Limbang branch president Councillor Frederick Lalung Ngilo were also present at the event.