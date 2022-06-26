Over 20 bodybuilders pose in four events at Swan Classic

SIBU (June 26): Clement Lau emerged the champion of the open category of the Swan Classic Bodybuilding 2022, held at the Kampung Nyabor Malay Union Club (MUC) Hall here Saturday night.

First runner-up was Akum Lasu, while Gaddafi Arafat came in third.

The Men’s Physique category was won by Mohd Azzrul Safare, followed by Amirul Hisham and Mohd Shril Suboh as respective first and second runners-up.

The Top 3 contestants in the Classic 170cm and Below category were Hanis Juhari, Mohd Shril Suboh and Azmir Ajis.

Eric Jiaw Yew Ang, Muhd Azzrul Safare and Gaddafi Arafat finished first, second and third, respectively, in the Classic 170cm and Above category.

The Top 3 contenders of each category received a trophy, health products and souvenirs.

Four categories were featured in the tournament, which was organised by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pelawan branch and Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association (SDBWA).

More than 20 participants from the central region took part in the competition, which also served to select Sibu representatives for the Mr Sarawak 2022 championships, to be staged in Miri this July 2.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang officiated at the event.

Also present were PBB Pelawan chairman Abang Mohammad Abang Jess, Pelawan PBB Youth chief Abang Muhd Hafiq Abang Kassim and SDBWA president Chia Soon Cheong.