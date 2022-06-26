Over 500 declared bankrupt in Sabah in 2021

KOTA KINABALU (June 26): The high number of individuals in Sabah being declared bankrupt the last couple of years is a major cause for concern, said Parti Warisan vice president Datuk Junz Wong.

Junz told a press conference yesterday that according to the statistics from the Insolvency Department, in 2021 more than 500 individuals in Sabah were declared bankrupt.

“From January to May this year, the statistics showed that 220 individuals have suffered the same fate. This is very, very serious, therefore the state government must do something to help the people,” he said.

Junz added that the statistics from the Insolvency Department also showed that most of those who were declared bankrupt was because of personal loans.

No doubt some were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, therefore the state government must do something to help these people gain employment, he said.

The Tanjung Aru assemblyman added that the unemployment rate in Sabah is also very worrying and that the situation is expected to get worse by 2023.

“The state government must go down to the ground to find out the issues affecting the people and resolve them. The state government must make creating more job opportunities its Key Performance Index (KPI) for the sake of the people’s welfare and wellbeing,” he said.

Junz was of the opinion that the state government should be helping businesses in Sabah, especially the SMEs to stay afloat so that they can create more job opportunities for the rakyat in the state, especially the youths.

“I propose that the state government continue what Parti Warisan has done by emphasising on developing the cooking oil industry to create more jobs as well as lowering the retail price of cooking oil for Sabah and at the same time savaging palm oil plantation in the state,” he said.

Junz further opined that the state government needs to provide job training incentives for the companies that hire new staff.

For instance, when a company hires workers with lack of experience or from underprivileged background (lack of skillsets due to poor living condition), the government could provide a grant of RM5,000 to motivate the company to continue to hire the less experienced/underprivileged ones, he said.

This would help to boost Sabah’s employment rate further, said Junz.

He also suggested that the government provide more grants to industries that require more workforce to work during the endemic period.

He said that the food and beverage, tourism and hospitality industries would be quite applicable in this case as they are facing trouble in hiring more workers.

“Ultimately this will solve the manpower issue among these industries and at the same time help Sabah to boost economic growth with a higher employment rate,” he said.

“So stop politicizing the issue and go down to the ground to find out the real situation,” he said.