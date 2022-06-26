PBB waiting for ROS to greenlight Pergerakan Belia, says Fazzrudin

KUCHING (June 26): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is waiting for the Registrar of Societies’ (ROS) approval so it can formalise its new wing, ‘Pergerakan Belia’, said its supreme council member Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

Fazzrudin, who is the deputy chairman for the committee setting up the new wing, said all 82 branches of PBB statewide will form the new wing, which is for those aged 18-28, at the branch level after ROS approves it.

“The party is leaving it to ROS to process the application.

“In the just-concluded PBB Convention, or Triennial General Meeting, we have approved the setting up of the new wing which will comprise members aged 18 to 28 years old.

“But even before that, we have collected a pool of names of those who have registered their interest in joining the (new wing) of the party,” he said when met by reporters today after officiating the closing ceremony of the Matang Jaya Youth Open Day here.

When asked about the number of applicants vying to join the new wing, the Tupong assemblyman said for his constituency alone, there were more than 1,000 youths who have registered their interest.

“I don’t have the exact figure statewide but for Tupong, I’m being told there are over 1,000 applicants.”

Meanwhile, on his expectations for the new wing, Fazzrudin said being a political party, the new wing will inculcate the necessary political knowledge to youths.

“It will also incorporate the values of politics and how it will benefit the development of the community,” he said.

In terms of activities, he said that given the age difference of members in the new wing compared to other PBB wings, he expects it to organise activities that cater to particular niches.

Earlier in his speech at the programme, Fazzrudin also aid the state government has provided an ecosystem where youths can prosper.

“The Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) has stress this, so that there is a continuation of leadership in the future.

“We want to train youths so when the time comes for them to assume leadership and be a leader in their own right, they would already possess the knowledge and experience needed,” said Fazzrudin, who is also Chief Political Secretary to the Premier.