Pertama Digital on track to go full force on mobile and digital solutions

KUALA LUMPUR: Pertama Digital Bhd announced its steps to complete the disposal of its foreign assets in China that deals with fabric manufacturing, in an effort to focus on its mobile and digital solutions businesses.

Formerly known as Sinotop Holdings Bhd, the group was previously involved in production and sale of fabric products through BeTop Group Ltd and its wholly-owned subsidiary Top Textile (Suzhou) Co Ltd. Pertama Digital is now in midst of disposing the discontinued operations, which was approved by shareholders in an Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 21, 2020.

To date, the disposal of BeTop has progressed up to tranche two which was completed on July 16, 2021. The group endeavors to complete the disposal in the soonest possible time to focus on its new principal business operations.

Delivering what it calls “Agenda Digital Rakyat Malaysia”, Pertama Digital’s mobile and digital solutions businesses comprise of the government SMS portal mySMS, mobile payments app MyPay, as well as eJamin which is the world’s first smartphone court bail payment solution now live in courts all over Malaysia.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said that there has been various significant developments which demonstrate that its mobile and digital solutions businesses are viable, sustainable and has bright growth prospects.

Newly-appointed Pertama Digital chairman Tun Datuk Seri Zaki Tun Azmi said: “eJamin, the world’s first smartphone court bail payment solution that we developed, is moving to become the exclusive payment system for bails at all courts.

“Dapat Vista, a unit of Pertama Digital, is planning to install cash deposit machines (kiosks) at all courts to be the flanking strategy for eJamin, which will enable it to go 100 per cent online and digital within three to five years down the road.”

Dapat Vista also exclusively operates mySMS 15888 which is an existing messaging service used by government agencies.

“We plan to push the exponential growth of mySMS to be adopted across all government agencies, and implemented for various information uses such as reminders/alerts for disaster and aids such as flood situations as well as other similar situations,” he added.

MyPay, the group’s mobile application for secure, easy and fast transactions with government agencies, was also used as a digital platform to launch Coin Conversions. This project started when Dapat Vista initiated a series of meetings with Bank Negara Malaysia on managing idle coins.

According to BNM, there are some RM3.5 billion worth of coins already minted and it is estimated that a large quantity of coins issued every year end up being unused and kept idle at home. Since the Proof of Concept was first launched by Pertama Digital in April 2021, more than nine million pieces of coins that are worth almost RM 1.7 million were converted into digital value and brought back into economic circulation.

“Following the success of the POC at Subang Parade in the past 18 months, Pertama Digital is planning to launch a network of 1000 Coin Conversion centres across Malaysia.

“We are working to replicate the initial success to offer ease of conversion of idle coins to the public towards recirculating coins that are laying idle in homes everywhere.”

Recently, Pertama Digital announced a collaboration with CGS-CIMB to develop and bring to market digital financial services that empower investors in post-pandemic Malaysia. Services related to this are expected to launch as early as the first quarter of the calendar year 2023.

“With various plans in the pipeline which will be announced at the appropriate times, the board believes that the outlook of the group’s mobile and digital solutions businesses is bright. The prospects of Dapat Vista, and hence prospects of the group’s new business operations in the mobile and digital solutions segment is expected to augur well with positive earnings accretive potentials,” concluded Zaki.