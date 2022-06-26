PICKids: Over 80 pct of children fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUCHING (June 26): More than 80 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, a total of 80.2 per cent, translating into 229,405 children have been administered two vaccine doses.

This was well ahead the national rate of 37.7 per cent, which translated into 1,337,102 fully immunised children nationwide.

Other states and territories that also recorded full vaccination rates for children above the national rate were Melaka (49.1 per cent), Johor (45.2 per cent), Klang Valley and Penang (44.3 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (43 per cent) and Perak (37.8 per cent).

For adolescents aged 12-17, Sarawak recorded 93.9 per cent rate that translated into 271,646 fully inoculated teens.

Nationally, a total of 2,910,021 or 93.5 per cent of adolescents have been given two vaccine doses.

In terms of total population, a total of 2,388,429 or 84.6 per cent of individuals across Sarawak have been fully vaccinated, while a total of 1,574,322 or 55.7 per cent of individuals have received the booster doses.

In Malaysia, a total of 27,259,374 or 83.5 per cent of the total population has been administered two vaccine doses.

In addition, a total of 16,137,205 or 49.4 per cent of the total population has been given the booster doses.