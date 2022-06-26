PM concerned over bankruptcy among youths in Malaysia, to hold talks with BNM governor

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today expressed concern over the increase in the number of bankrupts among youths.

In view of the situation, the prime minister said he will hold discussions with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus on measures to curb the problem.

Talks will also be held with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar to review relevant legislation.

“I am concerned when looking at the latest statistics on bankruptcy among youths and I am also concerned that the numbers will rise further.

“The government had previously raised the threshold, we also had delayed legal action involving bankruptcy during the pandemic… the future of youths is a priority agenda,” he said when officiating at the closing of Barisan Nasional Youth’s Career Fair at the World Trade Centre here today. — Bernama