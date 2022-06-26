‘Price pressures will likely remain intact in 3Q22’

KUCHING: Supply chain congestions are rising, some further controlled items price caps could be raised and as a result, analysts expect price pressures to continue to remain intact in the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22).

In a report, the research team at RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Investment) noted that May’s core inflation gained pace to 2.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

On a momentum basis, major consumer price index (CPI) basket components such as food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, electricity, gas, water, and other fuels along with the transport remain elevated.

“In our view, supply chain congestions are rising, some further controlled items price caps could be raised, and consumer spending remains robust as of June according to our proprietary machine learning derived retail sales index.

“As a result, price pressures will remain intact in 3Q22, before dissipating in 4Q22 as growth and commodity price pressures potentially slow during the last quarter of the year,” it opined.

More notably, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (MIDF Research) pointed out that Malaysia’s food inflation increased to 5.4 per cent y-o-y, the highest since November 2011.

“Price growth of food at home recorded 5.5 per cent y-o-y (10-year high) while food away from home surged to four-year high at 5.1 per cent y-o-y.

“Among the food items, meat inflation at 9.5 per cent y-o-y (nine-year high) and poultry inflation at eight per cent y-o-y, reaching a new peak.

“As a net-food importer, depreciation of US dollar-ringgit by -5.8 per cent y-o-y in May 2022 (close to five-year low) had partially caused the food inflation spike,” it said.

“Looking ahead, we expect Malaysia’s domestic food inflation to rise at gradual pace in 2H22 following the reduction of food subsidy support on several items. We forecast food inflation to average at 4.5 per cent for 2022 (2021: 1.6 per cent),” it opined.

By state, it noted that headline inflation in Peninsular Malaysia rose slightly to 2.9 per cent y-o-y while Sabah and Sarawak increased by 2.2 per cent y-o-y (six-month high) and 2.4 per cent y-o-y (five-month high). Food prices and transport costs are the main contributors for most states.

It also pointed out that most economies are facing upward inflationary pressure especially net energy importer countries.

“For instance, headline inflation in the US surged further to 8.6 per cent y-o-y in May 2022, fastest pace in more than 40-year.

“Euro Area saw a new record high price growth of 8.1 per cent y-o-y. Asean economies namely Singapore, Thailand and Philippines saw inflation grew higher than five per cent y-o-y level.

“Indonesia’s inflation rate inched up marginally partially due to Eid-ul Fitr celebration.

“Looking ahead, we view inflationary pressure to stay on uptrend as signalled by the energy prices. Brent crude oil price has been above US$100pbd for the past five months, and no weighty signal of for it to go down,” it forecast.

All in, MIDF Research opined: “In the environment of elevated global commodity prices, inflationary pressure in Malaysia is affected via higher food inflation.

“We expect food price growth to record at 4.5 per cent this year (initial estimate: 3.5 per cent) among others attributed by removal of subsidies on several food items. As for fuel subsidy, we believe the government to maintain current mechanism at least until end of this year.”