Richard Wee re-elected to lead Chinese federation for another term

KUCHING (June 26): Datuk Richard Wee has been re-elected to lead the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations for another term until 2025.

The re-election took place during the federation’s annual general meeting held physically, after a two-year lapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic, at its premises in City Square here today.

In an address to committee and ordinary members, Wee said the federation had set up a disaster relief committee to reach out to the community particularly the needy group during the pandemic period.

“Our initiatives and efforts in helping those in need and even the frontliners have been recognised by the community and the government.

“The federation would also like to extend its appreciation to the Chinese Consulate in Kuching for its collaboration to bring in various supplies to help Sarawak meet the needs during the pandemic,” he said.

Wee said the global supply chain had been affected by not just the pandemic but also the Russia-Ukraine war, which had resulted in the rising costs of almost everything.

He said this had also led to some quarters struggling to make ends meet.

As such, he hoped that the Sarawak government will be more proactive and transparent in introducing short-term and long-term measures to help people cushion the impact of rising costs of living.

He added that more effective measures would be required to revive the economy so as to help reduce the financial burden of the community.