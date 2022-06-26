Sabah’s Covid-19 infections drop by 41%

KOTA KINABALU (June 26): After a week of recording an upward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases, Sabah had a bout of respite when the number of infections dropped by 41 per cent on Sunday.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said 113 cases were reported compared to 192 on Saturday. This was a reduction of 79 cases, he said.

The high number of decline in cases however does not necessarily mean that the situation has improved, he stressed.

Masidi said a major factor contributing to the decline in cases reported on Sunday is that there are a smaller number of samples sent for testing on weekends compared to weekdays.

“Today only 1,710 samples for testing compared to 2,044 yesterday,” he disclosed, adding that the number of test samples to some extent determined the number of daily cases reported.

A lower number of test samples is likely to result in a lower number of positive cases on the assumption that the positivity rate remains the same as before.

Masidi said that 13 districts recorded a decrease in the number of cases while only two districts recorded an increase in cases.

“The huge decline of cases recorded by some districts also helped reduce the number of daily cases in Sabah today. New cases in Penampang dropped by 38 cases, Tawau dropped by 11 cases, Kota Kinabalu dropped by eight cases and Sandakan dropped by five cases,” he said.

The number of districts not reporting any new cases also increased from 12 to 18 yesterday and among the districts are Tawau, Keningau, Tenom, Sipitang, Tambunan, Putatan, Kota Marudu and Lahad Datu.

Of the total 113 cases, only one is in category 4 while the rest are in categories 1 and 2.