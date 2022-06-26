Sapawi voted in as USIA Sabah head

KOTA KINABALU (June 26): United Sabah Islamic Association (USIA) Sipitang division chief Datuk Sapawi Ahmad now heads USIA Sabah and will lead the association for the 2022-2024 term.

Sapawi was voted in as USIA Sabah head by the delegates at the association’s 35th annual general meeting that was held on Saturday.

The former elected representative obtained 135 votes against his two competitors, Datuk Haji Mohammad Yusof Apdal (126 votes) and predecessor Datuk Sairin Karno (50 votes).

USIA Tungku division chief Abdul Hakim Gulam Hassan was elected as the deputy USIA head beating out his challengers Datuk Seri Arsit Sedi and Datuk Alipudin P Puyon.

The election result for the USIA Women chief post however was a surprise as incumbent Datuk Seri Panglima Azizah Mohd Dun lost to her challenger Datuk Siti Aminah Aching.

Incumbent Youth chief Jamawi Jaafar defended the post from his challenger Salleh Jatil.

Sapawi in his maiden speech as USIA head said that the new line-up carried a great trust and responsibility entrusted onto them by the delegates in implementing and strengthening the ‘dakwah’ movement in Sabah.

According to him, the task cannot be done without the support and cooperation from the highest ranks of USIA in addition to the support of all USIA members.

“We will work and move in as a team in strengthening the state’s dakwah movement as well as focusing on efforts to improve the economy and welfare of USIA members,” he said.