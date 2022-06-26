SCCS to extend GoBald 2022 to July 17 to help children, families fight cancer

KUCHING (June 26): More than 140 participants across Malaysia have signed up for Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society’s (SCCS) major fundraising campaign, GoBald 2022, raising about RM330,000 in funds thus far to help children and their families fight cancer.

SCCS president Rodney Wong in a statement yesterday, said that out of these 140 participants, about 132 have committed to shave their heads.

This year’s campaign is carried out in a hybrid format, with most sign-ups supporting remotely and safely from their homes.

The society has also recently held its first physical shaving event after the pandemic at Persatuan Fatt Lung Tang here, with another one taking place at Farley Kuching, Jalan Penrissen this Sunday (June 26).

“We have seen great success in our last two GoBald campaigns which were carried out virtually with a total of over 200 participants nationwide went bald, of which the funds raised from the campaigns had enabled SCCS to continue providing essential services to children with cancer and their families.

“We are able to increase our support to ensure these children have access to the best available treatment. Every year, we are providing care and relief to more than 200 families of children with cancer from the funding we receive.”

“In Sarawak alone, an average of 60 to 70 children are diagnosed with cancer each year, and this is in addition to children who are receiving ongoing treatments as well as relapse cases,” Wong said.

According to Wong, the 2022 campaign has garnered support from more than 1,500 donors and the funds raised will support SCCS’s annual operating expenses of about RM1.5 million to ensure children continue to have access to the treatment and services they need.

With the society’s target of raising a total of RM1 million this year, Wong noted that the donation raised this year is slower although the campaign records a comparable number of participants in relation to the previous years.

Out of the total donation received so far, about one-third was raised by former president for Northern Sarawak Journalist Association (NSJA) Thng Joo Hua from Miri, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer earlier this year.

Thng has successfully raised about RM121,700 to help kids fight cancer, exceeding his target of RM100,000.

A simple ceremony was held at Paul & Jennifer Hair & Beauty Salon in Miri for Thng to hand over the funds to SCCS.

Representing the society at the handover was Jocelyn Hee, immediate former president.

The ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (Tourism) and Piasau assemblyman, Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Wong commended the efforts of participants in raising funds for children with cancer, citing Thng as one of the many good examples who stand up for kids with cancer and as a testament that the children are not alone in their journey with cancer.

He hoped that this will inspire the public, charitable organisations and corporations to come forth and support as SCCS is extending the GoBald 2022 campaign to July 17.

There is a minimum of RM300 for each participant to raise, which will contribute to providing lab tests, blood filters, care packs for new patients, transportation for treatment accommodation and meals, among others.

Those interested can sign up via www.gobald.my.