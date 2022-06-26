Search ongoing for two missing workers of vessel capsized in Batang Igan

BINTULU (June 26): A search and rescue operation is ongoing for the two missing workers of a sand-carrying vessel which capsized at Bungan Kecil, Batang Igan today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the two missing men are only identified as a local and Indonesian aged in their 20s.

The three workers who survived have been identified as Ngu Soon Hock, Lee Sia Kong and Mohd Taufik who are in their 40s and 50s.

They managed to swim to the shore with the latest survivor being reportedly washed away about 300 metres downstream of Sungai Kut.

Earlier, at 4.20am, a report had been lodged at Sungai Merah police station about the incident involving the vessel.

The Sarawak Bomba operations centre said a search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched at 9.30am with the searching radius covering about 200 feet from the location where the vessel had capsized.