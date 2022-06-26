Sekuau oil palm participants tell Felcra to pack up and leave

SIBU (June 26): The 404 participants of Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Board (Felcra) oil palm programme in the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme, have unanimously called for an immediate stop to the agency’s operation and vacate its office in the area as soon as possible.

According to the village security and development committee (MJKKK) Sekuau chairman councillor Henry Kanyan, the decision was made during a meeting at Dewan Penghulu Balang in Sekuau yesterday, which was attended by 234 of the 404 programme participants.

The 234 participants were physically present at the meeting while 170, who were outstation, sent their representatives, he revealed.

“All the 404 participants in one voice agree to reject Felcra’s involvement in the oil palm programme in the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme.

“They have voiced to me as one of the leaders in Sekuau to ask Felcra to immediately stop its operation and vacate its office in Sekuau as soon as possible.

“Although each participant had been paid a dividend of RM1,700 two days ago, they are already fed-up with Felcra’s empty promises over the past 25 years.

“So, their wish as expressed to me is that they no longer want to have any dealings with Felcra and also, for the agency to move out of Sekuau as soon as possible,” Henry told The Borneo Post yesterday.

According to Henry, he was further informed that the 404 participants had each been paid only about RM5,000 in dividends over the past 25 years.

Henry revealed that a protem committee has been set up during the meeting and is headed by him to demand that the agency settle the unpaid dividends.

“No more negotiation with Felcra as this is our land, our oil palm plantation and our source of income,” he stressed.

Adding on, Henry said he will also form a committee comprising professionals to decide on the next course of action for the 404 participants.

“The professional group will come up with working papers including looking into legal matters and liaising with the relevant ministries,” he said.

That said, he mentioned that their hope is that the federal and state governments could assist in resolving this long standing issue.

He recalled in the last state election, Sekuau folk have strongly supported Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and hence, felt it is time for them (GPS) to look into the plight of those affected.

“GPS won handsomely in Sekuau due to the strong support of Sekuau folk. So, GPS, please keep your promises to develop the economy of people and bring development to rural areas,” he said.

The land planted with oil palm spans over 900 hectares in the area.