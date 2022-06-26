Warisan clears air on Sabah Chinese Committee

KOTA KINABALU (June 26): Parti Warisan has set up a Sabah Chinese Committee which is tasked to look into the issues affecting the community, said its Vice President Datuk Junz Wong.

Junz told a press conference on Sunday that the committee however will be reporting back to the party’s divisions through the respective coordinators that have been appointed.

Junz, who chairs the committee, also stressed that the committee was not another group set up by party members.

“I want to clear the air, the Sabah Chinese Committee is not another group but a committee set up to look into the welfare of the Chinese community and issues affecting them. We in the committee work to serve and tackle the problems the Chinese community is facing.

“We report back to the divisions and we do not supersede the divisions. We only focus on areas the divisions have not been actively servicing the Chinese community there,” he said, adding that the committee has a lot of public servicing programs, seminars, social activities and social competitions such as futsal and chess.

“We have also been doing a few things and currently we are running a program providing free spectacles for students from poor families. They can get prescription spectacles for free and we have also included elderly folks as our target is to give out 300 pairs,” he said.

To the question if the committee was set up now because Warisan had not been servicing the Chinese community much in the past, the Tanjung Aru assemblyman replied that it was not.

“Warisan is a multi-racial party but we did not have a lot of activities in Chinese dominant areas in the past because of our relationship with Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus. Our service in the Chinese community was considered lacking as the areas were serviced by parties in PH Plus such as DAP.

“We did extend our assistance when requested by the Chinese community. Now the top (Warisan) leadership has given the directive to go and service all communities. Whether we work together or not with DAP is up to the party president to decide but whatever happens, we will still continue to serve the Chinese community,” he stressed.

Junz said that their minimal presence in the Chinese dominant areas was noticed by the community there.

“People noticed that in the past we were not very active in Chinese dominant areas and they have asked us for assistance. When they came to us, we helped even though it was not our constituency,” he said.

Now with the committee up and running, Warisan hopes to be able to serve the Chinese in Sabah better, he added.

As mentioned earlier, Warisan’s Sabah Chinese Committee will be chaired by Junz with Karamunting assemblyman George Hiew as deputy chairman and Nick Chak as vice chairman. Tanjung Kapor assemblyman Ben Chong has been appointed secretary general while his Sri Tanjung counterpart Justin Wong is the membership drive chief and Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong takes on the role as Public Complaint Unit chief.

Hiew, Chong and Wong have also been appointed as the committee’s coordinators for Batu Sapi, Sandakan and Sri Tanjung respectively.

The committee’s advisor is Paul Voon.

After the press conference, Junz handed the committee’s coordinators their appointment certificates.

Those appointed coordinators at the parliamentary constituency level are Shim Chee Kwong (Lahad Datu), Datuk Chin Chee Syn (Tawau), Datuk Pak Chee Eng (Kudat), Kevin Chong Yit Keong (Kota Kinabalu), Ricky Foo Ken Hiung, (Sepanggar), Peter Lo Su Liok (Tuaran), Vincent Liew (Papar), Raymond Koh (Keningau), Datuk Ang Kian Chong (Semporna) and Datuk Edmund Wong Hon Hien (Beaufort).

The coordinators for the state constituencies are Nicholas Tan (Likas), Michelle Mok (Api-Api), Samuel Wong (Luyang), Vivian Thien Shin Ying (Apas), Wong Fook Vun (Balung), Vun Chee Jong@Johnny Vun (Kapayan), Hee Thian Kim (Petagas), Anthony Hee (Tanjung Keramat), James Lim Wei Kui (Tanjung Aru), Chin Nyuk Yan (Tanjong Papat), Alex Wong Tshun Khee (Elopura), Liew Kian Vun (Sekong) and Fong Vun Fui (Karamunting).