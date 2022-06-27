41 tour operators in Semporna yet to register

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): Tour operators in Semporna who have yet to register their companies are urged to submit their applications immediately so as to avoid any problems in the future, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Arifin.

Jafry said that to his knowledge there are at least 41 companies in Semporna that have yet to submit their applications for a licence to operate.

“Register immediately to prevent unwanted incidents. Also an unlicensed tour operator puts those who utilize its services at risk. For example if there is an accident at sea involving an illegal tour operator, it will not only affect the visitors but also the authorities due to the lack of information records of operators, boats, and tourists,” he said.

Jafry who was on a working visit to Semporna, said that the ministry’s intention is to ensure that tourists are protected and tour operators are transparent with the services offered.

“I am confident and believe, the success or failure of a tourist destination depends on our ability to provide a safe and secure environment to tourists,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the complaints by tour operators they had to wait a long time for inspection at the Semporna tourist jetty before being allowed to depart to the islands, Jafry said that it will be looked into immediately.

He suggested that a concerted effort be implemented between the Semporna District Council, the authorities and tour operators to ensure safe travel for visitors.

“We have rules and laws that need to be adhered to, so with concerted action and cooperation from all stakeholders, I am confident all problems can be resolved,” said Jafry.