Batu Niah firemen catch eight-foot-long crocodile at Kpg Iran in Suai

MIRI (June 27): An eight-foot-long crocodile weighing about 50 kilogrammes was caught by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel at Kampung Iran in Suai, Niah near here this morning.

Zone 6 Miri Bomba acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of five personnel from the Batu Niah fire station was deployed to the scene, located about 23 kilometres from the station, after receiving a call at 8.24am.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the fishing bait set up by a villager along the river near the complainant’s house had captured a crocodile.

“After conducting a ‘size-up’, the operation continued with the team pulling the eight-foot-long crocodile weighing about 50kg ashore,” he said in a statement.

The operation, which took around 15 minutes, ended at 9.05am.

The reptile with its head covered with cloth and limbs tied up with a rope was later handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation Miri for further action.