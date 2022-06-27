Bomba finds body of one crew member in Batang Igan vessel capsize, search continues for second worker

SIBU (June 27): The search and rescue (SAR) team today found the body of one of two crew members of a sand-carrying vessel which sank off Batang Igan at Kampung Bungan Kecil on Sunday.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said the body of the victim, identified as 23-year-old Ting Ling, was found about five metres from the Bomba control post at the Kampung Bungan Kecil jetty.

“The body was found floating at about 2.26pm.

“The SAR operation continues the search to find the other victim, who is believed to be an Indonesian in his 20s,” he said in a statement today.

According to the spokesperson, Bomba Mukah was deployed to the scene after receiving a report on the incident from the Sungai Merah station at about 6.05am on Sunday.

He said a police report about the incident involving the vessel was lodged at the Sungai Merah station on the same day at 4.20am.

“Based on the report, a member of the public informed the police a vessel had capsized in Batang Igan at Kampung Bungan Kecil.

“Three crew members in their 40s and 50s survived the incident, while two others were believed still trapped in the ship,” he said.