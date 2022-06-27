Borneo Cultures Museum to fully accept walk-in visitors starting July 1

KUCHING (June 27): Borneo Cultures Museum will fully accept walk-in visitors starting July 1.

In a notice of its enhanced operating procedures today, the museum said booking for visit will no longer be required.

In addition, it said entrance will be free until further notice.

For guided tour bookings with mininum 15 persons for non-governmental organisations (NGO), government bodies, schools and companies, queries can be directed to bcm@sarawak.gov.my.

With a total of 6,726 square metres of exhibition space, Borneo Cultures Museum is the second largest museum in Southeast Asia, opening its doors to the public in March this year.

The museum opens daily from 9am to 4.45pm from Mondays to Fridays, and from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Last entry is at 4pm.