CovidNow: Sarawak records 41 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

KUCHING (June 27): Sarawak recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the state’s infections tally to 307,712.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, the state had 377 active cases, as of yesterday.

A total of 354 new Covid-19 infections were recorded across Sarawak during the week June 19-25.

Nationally, a total of 2,003 new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday.

Malaysia has a cumulative total of 4,556,664 infections.

As of yesterday, the country still had 28,151 active cases and seven active Covid-19 clusters.

Three of the seven active Covid-19 clusters are in Selangor, and one each in Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage rate for Covid-19 patients was 50.7 per cent.

This was the fourth lowest in the country, and way below the national rate of 61.5 per cent.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates below the national rate were Melaka (57.3 per cent), Perak (54.9 per cent), Terengganu (54.8 per cent), Perlis (52.6 per cent), Penang (52.5 per cent), Sabah (51.4 per cent), Putrajaya (45 per cent) and Pahang (25.8 per cent).

At the bottom of the table was Labuan which ICU bed usage rate was zero.