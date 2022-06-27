Decision on Sabah’s new striker before kick-off

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): Datuk Ong Kim Swee is keeping his cards close to his chest as to whether to give newly signed striker Jose Embalo his Super League debut against Selangor FC on Tuesday.

The Sabah FC head coach said he will need to make further assessment before deciding whether or not the Portugal-born Guinea-Bissau international striker will be involved in the match at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium.

“The chances of Jose Embalo playing will depend much on his level of fitness … he has only been with us for three to four days.

“I don’t want to rush him into action but if today (Monday) or tomorrow (Tuesday) he shows greater confidence and his fitness has improved, may be he will be involved in the game.

“Any decision will only be made before kick-off,” Kim Swee stressed.

Embalo was brought in recently to replace Brazilian striker Neto Pessoa as Kim Swee looked to strengthen the Rhinos frontline.

However, with Embalo still looking to get into top shape and Pessoa leaving the team, the Rhinos are short on a genuine striker to spearhead the attack.

Veteran forward Amri Yahyah and Japanese player Taiki Kagayama are the obvious choices but midfielder Baddrol Bakhtiar and flanker Saddil Ramdani too are capable of playing further up the pitch.

And again, Kim Swee remained tight-lipped when asked on his preferred striker-in-chief to take on Selangor FC.

“Like I’ve said earlier, I will only reveal the best possible starting line-up before kick-off,” he said.

Having said that, Kim Swee did give some hints that Saddil could be involved in the game after being rested in the last match due to his commitment with the Indonesia national senior and under-23 teams.

“He has been with us for one week and he is in a very good condition … he is one of our key players,” Kim Swee said but stopped short of confirming whether or not the nimble-footed flanker will start the game.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee has warned the Rhinos to be wary of Selangor FC, especially after suffering a 5-1 defeat at the hands of leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in their last league outing.

Kim Swee said Selangor FC would certainly want to make amends for the huge defeat, more so when they would be playing in front of their home supporters.

“I don’t see it that way,” said Kim Swee when asked whether Sabah FC have the edge over Selangor FC following their recent huge defeat.

“It is no way an advantage for us. On the other hand, we instead need to remain focused and implement whatever plans we have made for the game,” added Kim Swee.

Sabah FC currently sit third in the 12-team league having collected 18 points from eight matches while Selangor FC are sixth on 11 points from seven matches.

JDT continued to lead the standing on 19 points from seven games while Negeri Sembilan FC, who have completed 10 matches, are second also on 19 points.