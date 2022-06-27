Enjoy great bargains at HOMElove Home and Living Exhibition 2022

KUCHING (June 27): The HOMElove Home and Living Exhibition is back this year, taking place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from June 30 to July 3, open from 10am to 9pm daily.

Those looking for great bargains on new home furniture or electrical appliances stand to enjoy the exclusive ‘Crazy Deals’.

The weekend expo is a not-to-be-missed family event in that it will be filled with super deals, gifts and amazing prizes.

The offerings range from simple decorations and ornaments to elaborate furnishings, from basic cooking appliances to the most advanced and refined masterpieces for the modern kitchen, from hardy laundry racks to functional wardrobes and fittings, or just tiles and water filters – making HOMElove the ultimate destination of choice for homeowners and home-makers.

Visitors can register at the counter, where each will get free HOMElove limited-edition dry bag and BlackBixon Coffee redeemable voucher. Moreover, they stand a chance to win a Tefal ‘Frutelia’, a Philips juicer, or a Lebensstil chopper – one of which will be given away every day, no purchase required.

Customers who make purchases worth a minimum of RM1,000 will be in the running to win a iTAZZO i-Processor (10-in-1) worth RM4,488, as well as other gifts and up to RM100,000 worth of cash vouchers.

There is also a ‘Tag, Share and Win’ contest on Facebook, offering a BlackBixon coffee set worth RM915 as its prize.

There are also discount coupons to be given away at the registration counter daily, but they are limited to the first 300 visitors of the day.

At the HOMElove exhibition, experts from every conceivable industry related to home and lifestyle will be on standby to assist the visitors.

From home renovation, refurbishment and innovation needs, to interior designing, flooring, wall coverings, wardrobe, gates and grilles, and even customisation of designs and finishes – simply walk up to one of the friendly experts for no-obligation consultations, tips and advice.

Nonetheless, all customers are reminded to bring along their floor plan to facilitate consultations.