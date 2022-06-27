Federation: Chinese narrations at Borneo Cultures Museum can attract China, Taiwan visitors

KUCHING: The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministry has been called to include Chinese narrations, both text and voice, at Borneo Cultures Museum.

This was one of the resolutions adopted at the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations’ annual general meeting held at its premises in City Square here yesterday.

The federation said Borneo Cultures Museum, the largest of its kind in Malaysia and the second largest in Southeast Asia, presently offers text and voice narrations in Bahasa Malaysia and English.

It believed that narrations in Chinese should be introduced to attract tourists from China and Taiwan.

Another resolution passed during the meeting urged the government to streamline the procedures to recruit foreign labour to address the current shortage of workers in many sectors especially agriculture and construction.

The procedures should be simplified, systematic and transparent, said the federation, adding that the current bureaucratic process does not help industries enhance productivity and competitiveness.

Meanwhile, another resolution called on the Sarawak government to make sure the civil service reflected a fairer racial composition given the state’s multi-ethnic composition.