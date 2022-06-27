Judge disappointed, chides Guan Eng for issuing media statement on case

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi, who is presiding the case of former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who is facing charges for corruption involving the construction of roads and undersea tunnel project in Penang, worth RM6.3 billion, today rebuked the politician for issuing a media statement on the case.

In expressing her disappointment, the judge said issuing such a press statement was sub judice to the case.

“I am very disappointed with this as it is still happening… it really upsets me as the case is still on going and I hope it does not happen again.

“Do not take this matter lightly. This case has received media coverage and involves a case of public interest, I hope the accused and other parties can respect the court,” said the judge.

Before the trial began, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin referred to the court a police report made in relation to a statement issued by Lim claiming that he was not guilty as no money trail was proven in connection with the charge.

“We want the court to reprimand (the accused), so that this does not happen again,” he said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Gobind Singh Deo, represented Lim, confirmed the matter and apologised to the prosecution and the court over the statement which was issued last Friday.

“I understand the stance taken by the prosecution and apologise to the court,” the lawyer said.

The proceedings then continued with 28th prosecution witness, Azli Adam, 58, a former senior vice-president, Finance and Corporate Services, Zenith Consortium Beijing Urban Construction Group Sdn Bhd (CZBUCG) called to testify.

Lim, 61, is facing amended charges of using his position as Penang Chief Minister to solicit RM3.3 million in bribes as inducement to assist Consortium Zenith BUCG Sdn Bhd (CZBUCG) owner, Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli to secure the project worth RM6,341,383,702.

Lim allegedly committed the offence at the Penang Chief Minister’s Office, Level 28, Komtar, George Town, between Jan 2011 and Aug 2017.

In the second amended charge, Lim is accused of soliciting a bribe of 10 per cent of the profit from the company as gratification to secure the project.

The offence was allegedly committed near The Gardens Hotel, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City here in March 2011.

Lim, a former DAP secretary-general, faced another two charges of causing two plots of land worth RM208.8 million, belonging to the Penang government, to be disposed of to two companies linked to the state’s undersea tunnel project. – Bernama