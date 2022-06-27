KPDNHEP: No report of hoarding of controlled, subsidised items in Sibu

SIBU (June 27): There has been no report of hoarding of controlled and subsidised items in this division, says the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

According to KPDNHEP Sibu chief Kelyn Bolhassan @ Haliward, his team had inspected 5,262 local business premises from January up to June this year under ‘Ops Anti Sorok’.

“We also conducted 51 investigations into complaints related to consumerism during the same period.

“It seems that daily monitoring and inspections have a positive impact on consumers and traders. No activities or cases have been reported related to the hoarding of controlled items.

“In this regard, preventive measures are constantly enhanced to curb such illegal activities in the future,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On Ops Sorok, Kelyn said it was meant to make sure that traders of controlled goods and basic necessities would always be aware of their responsibility of ensuring sufficient supply of these items in the market.

“It is also to prevent the occurrence of illegal activities through the hoarding of controlled and subsidised goods,” he added.

Kelyn warned individuals or companies of the stern action to be taken by the authorities should they are found to be hoarding the controlled or subsidised goods.

“Individuals found guilty of hoarding essential items could be fined an amount not exceeding RM1 million, and not exceeding RM3 million for subsequent offence, or jailed not more than three years, or both, upon conviction under the Control of Supply Act 1961.

“For companies, if found guilty under the same Act, they could be fined an amount not exceeding RM2 million, and not exceeding RM5 million for subsequent offence,” he said.

Members of the public are advised to channel any information on illegal activities involving controlled goods to the ministry via the Ez ADU smartphone application, via e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, or or via e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my.

Alternatively, they can call KPDNHEP Sibu on 084-335 622 / 019-279 4317 (WhatsApp).