Lahad Datu lass did not let disease stop her from graduating

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): Nur Farina Amalia Mohd Isa, 24, who was diagnosed with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) did not let the disease prevent her from graduating with a Bachelor of Psychology with Honors (Youth and Community Development).

The graduate of the Faculty of Psychology and Education (FPP), Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) even managed to obtain a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.42.

According to Farina, she was diagnosed with SLE in 2019 while on a semester break.

“During the three-month break, I became so ill that I was unable to walk. My joints hardened suddenly and I had difficulty getting up. I went to see a specialist and was diagnosed with this disease,” said Farina when met by the media after receiving the degree scroll at UMS’ 23rd Convocation Ceremony.

Farina said she can now lead a normal life but will have to take SLE medication for the rest of her life.

“But I am very grateful to have friends who understand and support me. SLE is a disease that makes mobility difficult and sometimes I have to use a wheelchair to get around. I am grateful to my friends who often help push me around on days I have to be in a wheelchair.

“I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my family members for their understanding and support all this while. All of you are the key to my success today,” she said.

The girl from Lahad Datu was among the 1,328 graduates who took to the stage at the Chancellor’s Hall on the second day of the convocation ceremony.