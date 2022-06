BINTULU (June 27): A man was injured after his car was involved in an accident with a pickup truck along Bintulu-Tatau Road at around 7.39pm last night.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said due to the impact of the crash, the victim aged 59 was trapped in his seat.

“After successfully extricating the victim, the injured driver was later taken to a hospital by an ambulance,” he said.

The pickup truck driver escaped unhurt in the accident.