PBDSB may contest in Kapit, Julau and Sibuti in GE15, says president

KUCHING (June 27): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) may be contesting in Kapit, Julau and Sibuti in the next parliamentary election (GE15), said its president Bobby William.

Bobby said PBDSB may field its youth chief Robert Saweng in Kapit, women chief Susan George in Julau and himself in Sibuti, if they are given the mandate by the five local-based opposition parties to contest in the three parliamentary seats.

Bobby disclosed that the five local-based opposition parties namely PBDSB, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and Parti Sedar Sarawak (Sedar) held their second meeting here on June 21.

“It is based on our mutual understanding (among the five local-based opposition parties) on seat allocation on June 21.

“However, it is not final (yet) as there are bound to be further negotiations in which the details I can’t disclose now,” he told The Borneo Post today.

He strongly believed that the five local-based opposition parties could arrive at an agreement or consensus on the seat allocation for the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak ahead of the next parliamentary election.

“We respect each other’s struggles. This is the PRU (parliamentary election) we are talking about. We have learnt from the PRN12 (last state election) experience,” he said.

Bobby was referring to the poor performance of local-based opposition parties in the last state election which saw some of their candidates losing election deposits.

He said this was because the opposition candidates were not only pitting against each other but also against Peninsular-based parties namely Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in many seats.

Only PSB made some progress during the last state election by winning four state seats namely Bawang Assan, Engkilili, Ba Kelalan and Batu Lintang. Two other opposition seats namely Padungan and Pending were won by the DAP.