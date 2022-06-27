Planned water supply disruption to affect Kpg Maang, Kpg Skuduk junction tomorrow

KUCHING (June 27): There is a planned water supply disruption happening from 10pm tomorrow (June 28) until 5am the following day for pipe connection works at Tapah in Siburan.

The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) in a notice today said the areas that will be affected are Kpg Maang and the junction of Kpg Skuduk.

The disruption is to give way to the contractor to work on connecting pipes of 160mm at the junctions of Maang and Skuduk.

Consumers in the area are advised to store sufficient amount of water to be used during the disruption period.

JBALB Sarawak said it will ensure the water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

Any inconvenience is much regretted, it added.

For further queries, contact JBALB Kuching via WhatsApp at 019-8047342.