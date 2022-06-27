Sabah culture showcased at United Nations

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): Malaysia made a debut presentation of the traditional culture of indigenous people at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featuring Sabah’s ethnic group, a cultural performance was performed at the 50th session of the Human Rights Council.

It is Malaysia’s commitment as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2022 to 2024, to promote the protection and respect for cultural rights, including its indigenous people.

“I am honoured that Sabah, through Sabah Tourism Board, was invited to represent Malaysia and to showcase our ethnic groups during the meeting at Palais Des Nations, Geneva on June 21. We extend our thanks and appreciation to the Embassy of Malaysia in Bern, Switzerland and Tourism Malaysia Frankfurt for inviting us to share our culture with the delegation at the meeting,” said Noredah Othman, CEO of Sabah Tourism Board.

“Our ethnic dance and music performances have managed to grab the attention of the UN delegation. I am happy Sabah was given the opportunity to promote our country and in particular our state in this international platform.”

Sabah Tourism Board brought the Sabah Cultural Board dance troupe to perform the lively Sumazau, Limbai, Anggalang Magunatip, Daling-Daling and Mengalai Abai dance performances, including musical entertainment by Payuki, the traditional long flute player.

Pre-Covid, Swiss arrivals to Sabah were slightly below 2,000 per annum and overall to Malaysia, 20,000 arrivals. Swiss travellers are considered high spending and longer staying travellers to South East Asia.

This is an opportunity for Sabah to present itself as a nature adventure and cultural destination to this market segment.

Sabah also represented Malaysia through a two-day cultural performance from June 18 to 19 where Malaysia was invited as the guest country for the 2022 Ballenberg Open-Air Museum exclusive craft market.

“While there, STB took the opportunity to meet with major tour operators such as Asia365 and TourAsia.

We will be enhancing our promotions through several joint collaboration and promotions with them,” said Noredah.