Sarawak-Australia trade in 2021 at AU$1.1 bln, says Awang Tengah

KUCHING (June 27): The total trade between Sarawak and Australia was AU$1.1 billion (RM3.6 billion) last year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

A statement issued by his office yesterday informed that this was disclosed by Awang Tengah during the recent Roundtable Networking with Australia Malaysia Business Chamber Western Australia (AMBCAW) in Perth, where revealed the value of Sarawak exports to Australia in 2021 was AU$0.4 billion (RM1.2 billion) mainly for crude petroleum, plywood and urea.

He also disclosed the value of Sarawak imports from Australia was AU$0.7 billion (RM2.4 billion), mainly for aluminium ores and concentrate.

“I hope we will be able to discuss further on the areas where Sarawak and Western Australia can strengthen the collaboration in business and trade as well as explore potential investments,” he told the more than 20 AMBCAW members present at the roundtable discussion.

Awang Tengah, also Minister of International Trade and Investment, also said Sarawak’s economy growth in 2021 was estimated at between 3 per cent and 4 per cent despite the sluggish global economy.

“As our economic activities normalise with the reopening of the international border, continued growth in the external sector, and improved domestic activities, we have projected the economy to grow between 5 per cent and 6 per cent in 2022,” he said.

Among those present at the roundtable discussion were Malaysian Consul General in Perth Ahmad Fikri Zakian, and AMBCWA vice president Bernard Chia.

Those in the Sarawak delegation were Deputy Minister of International Trade and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Sarawak Economic Planning Unit director Datu Abdullah Zaidel, as well as the ministry’s acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron, advisor Datuk Naroden Majais and special officer Datu Liaw Soon Eng.