Scrap iron dealers appeal again to reduce export tax

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): Sabah scrap iron dealers are again appealing to the state government to seriously consider reducing the export tax of scrap iron from RM200 per ton to RM50 per ton.

Sabah Scrap Metals Recycle Association (SSMRA) president Edwin Chen said that the export tax of RM200 per metric ton is really too high.

It has created a huge imbalance of scrap iron price when compared to other areas in Malaysia and many scrap iron dealers cannot afford to lose their money in this challenging time, said Chen in a statement on Monday.

Chen said that in the face of inflation and while waiting for the government’s response on the review of the new scrap iron export tax (CJN), scrap iron dealers have seen the price of scrap iron dropped sharply from USD 650 to USD 340.

The cost of business operation has risen and the minimum salary has been adjusted to RM1500.

In addition, related industries such as transportation, hardware machinery, tires and auto parts have all increased in price.

Faced with the impact of the economy, many scrap iron dealers have been struggling to cope, he lamented.

“We hope that the government can lend a helping hand by reducing CJN to RM50 per ton so that we can weather the storm and keep going. It will create a more competitive market and will benefit the public and private sectors by giving them the best scrap purchase price available.

“We once again call on the government to help us solve this problem, support our recycling industry, and support the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to Sabah over the past 30 years, so as to bring a beautiful and comfortable living environment.

“Finally, I hope the government can create a win-win situation. Everything has a price, but it must be reasonable,” said Chen.