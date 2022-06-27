Sikie: S Pay Global provides another option for people to carry out digital cashless transactions

KUCHING (June 27): The use of S Pay Global or Sarawak Pay as it is popularly known, will enable entrepreneurs, particularly those from rural areas to generate an income from their businesses, said Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

The Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department said the Sarawak e-wallet application provided another option for the people to carry out digital cashless transactions rather than to rely solely on physical transactions.

“Our Premier has introduced this method to provide convenience to the people, particularly those in rural areas, to carry out transactions. One example would be for entrepreneurs to run their business.

“This is because if we were to rely on cash transactions, then those who live in rural areas or the interiors would face some challenges,” he told reporters when met after closing the Gawai Dayak Bazaar at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS here last night.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang, and Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

On the Gawai Dayak Bazaar, Sikie said the ten-day event was a success which saw the bazaar record a sales value of almost RM1 million.

“Based on the report I’ve just received from the organising committee, the sales value recorded over the past nine days was more than RM800,000.

“If we were to include sales from tonight (June 26), I believe we have reached about RM1 million. This is very encouraging,” said the Kakus assemblyman.

He added that following this overwhelming response, plans are underway to organise the bazaar again next year.

The Gawai Dayak Bazaar came to a close on Sunday (June 26) at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS here after ten days of fun and exciting activities that were held in conjunction with the state-level Gawai Dayak celebration.

The bazaar, which began on June 17, attracted thousands of visitors who flocked to Dewan Masyarakat MBKS to try the wide varieties of sumptuous Dayak and local foods while also shopping for handicraft and art products.

Other activities that were held over the ten-day event were the Dayak-Orang Ulu, Iban and Bidayuh Art Night programmes; live band performances; Kumang and Keling competitions for participants ages nine to 15; Gawai Idol; and performances by local artistes.