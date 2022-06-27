SMC: Roadside traders relocated for safety reason

SIBU (June 27): An open space behind Permai Food Court here has been allocated to temporarily house nine hawkers to trade in a safe and conducive environment.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang pointed this out yesterday as the nine traders had been trading by the roadside at the Permai housing area here.

The nine stalls are currently holding the temporary permit to trade at Permai Food Court, as the previous location by the roadside is deemed dangerous, he said.

On a separate note, he said the 18 hawkers of Sungai Merah market will also be relocated to a temporary site along Lorong Sungai Merah 2D4, which is just a stone’s throw away this Monday (June 26).

“They are scheduled to start trading at the temporary market with effect from June 30,” Tiang said.

“Out of the 18 stalls, there are only five stalls selling food and drinks; and we have encouraged them to trade at night,” he said, while expressing his optimism that the relocation of the market will help spur economic growth in the underutilised commercial area.