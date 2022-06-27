Stampin, Bandar Kuching service centres out to reward SPM 2021 top scorers

KUCHING (June 27): The service centres for Stampin and Bandar Kuching parliamentary constituencies have launched an ‘Excellence Award Scheme’ for the top scorers of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examinations.

According to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, the programme is meant as a form of encouragement for these outstanding students, as well as an acknowledgement of their good efforts that have landed them the excellent SPM examination results.

The scheme is divided into several categories: a RM200 cash incentive for any student who scored 6As in the SPM examinations; RM300 for 7As; RM500 for 8As; RM600 for 9As; and RM700 for 10As.

In his opening speech for the one-day ‘Education Fair’ run by the Malaysia Dynamic Community Association at a shopping mall here yesterday, Chong – also the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman – said the initiative was launched using the allocations from the parliamentary constituencies’ grants.

“It is a gesture of recognition for the students’ excellent academic performances, as well as a way to encourage them to work hard in the future,” he said.

When asked on the SPM top scorers who achieved more than 10As, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said the teams from the parliamentary service centres ‘would be more than happy to look into the financial incentives for these high-performing students’.

“We welcome anyone to apply. We want to reward them for their hard work and encourage them to do better as they move forward into higher education,” said Dr Yii, who was also present at the education fair.

To be eligible for the scheme, the candidates must reside in either Bandar Kuching or Stampin parliamentary constituency, based on the address stated in Mykad.

However, should the home address is not listed in Bandar Kuching or Stampin, the applicants must be students of any secondary school located in either one of the constituencies.

Application can done on the online Google Form, via the link https://forms.gle/EgngKeYVKuUuYjJr7, of which the applicants must upload together with the clear image of the Mykad, scanned copies of their SPM 2021 examination results and also the school-leaving certificates.

They can also seek the official Facebook pages of Chong, Dr Yii or DAP Sarawak, to access the Google Form link.

Deadline for submission is this July 31, and the date and venue for the presentation of incentives would be notified separately after the closing date.

Meanwhile, the ‘Education Fair’ yesterday was sponsored and supported by DAP Stampin parliamentary service centre.