SWB: Water disruption, low pressure in parts of Sibu Jaya from 9pm June 29

SIBU (June 27): Sibu Water Board (SWB) intends to carry out two tee connection at Sibu Jaya Lorong 7 and Jalan Sibu Jaya Selatan starting at 9pm on June 29.

In a notice today, SWB said the works will result in low water pressure or supply disruption in areas that include Sibu Jaya Lorong 7, Amber Avenue, Pearl Avenue and Coral Avenue.

It said works will be carried out until completion as long as the weather permits; otherwise it would be done the next day.

“SWB will strive to complete the work as soon as possible. Any inconvenience to customers and road users is very much regretted,” it added.

Queries can be directed to SWB via its hotline 084-216311.