Tajuddin claims witnessed 15 Umno MPs signing SD to support Anwar as PM, alleges plot to remove Zahid as party president

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman today said at least 15 Umno lawmakers had signed statutory declarations (SD) to support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to become the prime minister, days after he was sacked as Umno Supreme Council member.

In a press conference, the Pasir Salak MP also alleged a movement to topple Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi back in May 2020.

“I’m a living witness. I didn’t want to sign at first, but I was urged to. After that, they kept saying ’No DAP, No Anwar’. Those are all lies. They were lying to the public and especially Umno members. I’m basically being sympathetic towards Umno members that did not know what was happening behind the curtain.

“We had to respect the president, right? We could not reject the president,” he told reporters at Eastin Hotel here. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME