Tajuddin proved Pakatan had sufficient support to retake Putrajaya in 2020, PKR info chief says

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s revelation today that 15 Umno MPs had signed statutory declarations (SD) supporting PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to become prime minister has validated Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) bid to retake the federal government, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said.

In a statement, the PKR information chief and Hang Tuah Jaya MP said Tajuddin has also proven that PH and Anwar had sufficient amount of support from MPs to hold the majority in the Parliament and hence form a government back in 2020 following the so-called “Sheraton Move”.

“Those who chanted the words that Anwar had lied when he stated that he had strong and convincing support on September 22, 2020 have already been answered by themselves. Tajuddin’s statement today also revealed that betrayal and personal agendas have already thwarted efforts and attempts to retake Putrajaya.

“Naturally we must absolutely not give space and compromise to leaders who have been accused and convicted in the court of corrupt practices and disgusting malpractices. They must have their day in court because the law must be allowed to take its course,” Shamsul said

Earlier, Tajuddin had in a press conference alleged that 15 Umno MPs had signed the SD to support Anwar including himself.

He alleged that the list of the 15 MPs who had signed the SDs at the Tamu Hotel in Kampung Baru here included Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

Nazri has since admitted to signing the SD.

Tajuddin also alleged a movement to topple Zahid from his post as Umno president back in May 2020.

The PH administration fell in February 2020 after former ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia had joined forces with Umno and PAS to form the Perikatan Nasional government.

It was previously reported in December 2020 that at least 10 Umno MPs had signed the SD and Anwar was ready to show that he had the command of the majority of Parliament to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, but nothing came out of it. — Malay Mail