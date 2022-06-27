Tajuddin says can still win Pasir Salak seat, contesting as independent or under PAS possible if dropped by Umno

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said today that he is confident of winning the Pasar Salak federal seat if he is dropped by Umno, following his sacking from the Malay nationalist party’s Supreme Council recently.

The three-term Pasir Salak MP said it is possible that he can contest as an independent that supports Umno, jokingly adding that he may even consider Islamist party PAS’ offer to fight under its banner.

“If they want to do it in a harsh way, I can compete as an independent candidate and still support Umno. When Barisan Nasional (faced a ‘majority tsunami’, I still won convincingly,” he told reporters at the Eastin Hotel here, referring to the Pasir Salak seat.

Tajuddin won by a 7,712-vote majority against Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia candidate in 2018.

He has been incumbent since first contesting Pasir Salak in MP, replacing Tan Sri Ramli Ngah Taib. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME