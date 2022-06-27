Teenager drowns while bathing in lake in Sarikei

BINTULU (June 27): A 13-year-old boy drowned while bathing with his friend in the lake at Jalan Kin San near SJK Tiong Ho in Sarikei yesterday.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesperson, the body of the victim, Terry Leon Zi Jun was found by his family members in the lake near the earth excavation machinery at around 12.30am today.

The Sarikei police have confirmed the findings, the Bomba spokesperson added.

Earlier, a search and rescue (SAR) team from Sarikei fire station was deployed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 8.35pm last night.

When the team arrived at the location, they found the victim’s slippers by the lake.

Surface searching was then carried out until 10.30pm and after no signs of the victim were found, the SAR operation was postponed to the next day.

Following the discovery of the victim’s body, the search operation was called off at 1am.