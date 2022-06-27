Teens in Bintulu rescued after losing their way in jungle

BINTULU (June 27): Six teenagers were rescued after they lost their way while trekking through the jungle near SJK Chung Hua No 2 here yesterday.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said one of the teenagers managed to contact Bomba for help at around 6.57pm.

He said as it was getting dark, the members of the group was advised not to move around and just wait for the rescuers to locate them.

Wan Kamarudin said the rescuers managed to locate the group about 85 metres from the entrance based on the location given by one of the teenagers.

The six individuals aged between 16 and 17 were then safely escorted out from the jungle trekking site and handed over to the police for further action.